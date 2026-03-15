3 6 Image Credit : instagram

The cleaning method

First, add one spoon of baking soda, one spoon of detergent powder, and the juice of half a lemon into the mixer jar. Add some water. Pro tip: if the stains are really tough, use hot water instead of cold. It loosens the grease faster. Swirl the jar so the mixture coats every corner. Now, let it sit for 15 minutes. This will break down all the stubborn grime stuck at the bottom.