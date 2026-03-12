Kitchen Hacks: Make Soft Chole Quickly Without Overnight Soaking!
Learn how to make soft, delicious chole quickly without the usual overnight soak. This high-protein, fibre-rich chickpea recipe boosts digestion, heart health, and overall well-being while enhancing flavour naturally.
Chickpeas
Raw chickpeas are quite hard, which is why we usually soak them overnight to make them soft. But what if you forget? Don't worry, you don't have to soak them for hours. A few simple tricks will get the job done.
What to do first?
First, boil some water in a pot. While it's heating up, put your dry chickpeas in a separate bowl. Pour the boiling hot water over the chana and let them sit for about 20 to 30 minutes. This is the first step to softening them quickly.
Cooking Method
Soaking chana in hot water softens them fast. They won't puff up as much as overnight-soaked ones, but they will cook perfectly. Always use a pressure cooker for this method. Add the soaked chana, hot water, a pinch of salt, and a little oil to the cooker. Let it whistle 6-7 times. This cooks the chickpeas quickly without losing their texture.
Baking Soda
If you want to soften the chickpeas even faster, you can use a little baking soda. But be careful! Using too much can ruin the taste and destroy the nutrients. If you're using it, just add a tiny pinch.
Dark Colour
Ever wonder how restaurants get that deep, dark colour for their chole? Here's a simple trick. Just tie some tea leaves in a small cloth bag and drop it into the pressure cooker while boiling the chickpeas. The tea will naturally give the chana a rich, dark colour.
Spices are Key
The final taste of your chole depends on the masalas you use. Along with garam masala, adding kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) and amchur (dry mango powder) can double the flavour. Of course, don't forget the essential base of ginger, garlic, and tomatoes.
Benefits of Chickpeas
The high protein and fibre content in chickpeas makes you feel full and satisfied. This helps reduce cravings for unhealthy snacks and aids in calorie control. Regular consumption can improve digestion, heart health, brain function, and your overall well-being.
