How to Clean Chicken Properly and Remove Bad Smell Before Cooking
Smelly chicken can ruin a dish if not cleaned properly. Learn simple methods using salt, lemon or vinegar, flour and turmeric water to remove odour, kill bacteria and make chicken fresh, clean and ready to cook.
Clean chicken with salt
After bringing the chicken, first put it in a large bowl and add 1-2 teaspoons of salt. Rub the salt all over the chicken with clean hands. This easily removes stickiness and dirt.
Clean chicken with lemon or vinegar
To get rid of the chicken's smell, use a teaspoon of lemon juice or vinegar. Add it and let the chicken sit for 5 minutes. Gently massage it and then wash it with water to completely eliminate the smell.
Clean chicken with wheat flour
Yes, very few people know that wheat flour is also useful for cleaning chicken. Take a little flour, sprinkle it on the chicken, rub it well, and then wash it with water. This will make the chicken completely clean and fresh.
Clean chicken with turmeric water
Take water in a large bowl. Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric in it, then soak the chicken for 5 to 7 minutes. Rub it gently and wash with plain water. This kills bacteria and makes the chicken clean and hygienic.
Clean chicken with lukewarm water
For the final wash, always rinse the chicken under running water. This will remove any particles of salt or lemon, making the chicken fresh, tender, and soft. Also, there will be no bad smell in the chicken.
