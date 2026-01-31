Chicken 65 History: True Story Behind India’s Favourite Starter Explained
Chicken 65 meaning: There's a Chennai connection behind the birth of this delicious starter. Let's now find out the real story of this 'crispy' dish that has been delighting non-veg lovers from 1965 to this day!
The real story of this 'crispy' dish
Chicken 65 is a mouth-watering dish. Ever wonder about the '65'? Is it 65 pieces or 65 spices? This starter has a Chennai connection. Let's uncover the real story!
Some interesting facts
Who doesn't love crispy, juicy Chicken 65? It's unlike any kebab or curry. How did it get its name from a Chennai hotel? Here are some cool facts about this famous dish.
The history behind the name
Many think Chicken 65 means 65 spices or a 65-day-old chicken. The real reason? It was first made in 1965 at Chennai's Buhari Hotel, named to commemorate the year.
The secret behind the taste
The secret to delicious Chicken 65 is the marinade. Pieces are soaked in yogurt, ginger-garlic, chili, and spices, then deep-fried for a crispy outside and juicy inside.
Worldwide recognition
Starting in Chennai, this recipe is now famous nationwide. Today, Chicken 65 is a must-have on non-veg menus, enjoyed as a starter or even with biryani.
