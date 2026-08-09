West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy said the state government is preparing a proposal for the Centre's BHAVYA scheme by August. The scheme aims to establish three chemical parks with a total outlay of Rs 3,030 crore to boost manufacturing.

West Bengal Prepares Proposal for BHAVYA Scheme

West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy on Sunday said the State government is preparing to submit a proposal under the second phase of the Centre's Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA) by August, with the department having already written to the concerned Central government department regarding the proposal.

Roy said the formal letter was sent on July 24 and that the state is working towards preparing and executing the proposal under the scheme. Addressing reporters, Roy said, "We are preparing to submit a proposal under the second phase of the Central Government scheme 'BHAVYA' by August. The department sent a formal letter regarding this to the relevant Central Government department on 24 July. This department has now become a startup Commerce and Industry Department, as we are having to initiate and execute everything from scratch."

About BHAVYA Rasayan Scheme

Earlier on July 24, the Union Cabinet approved the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana Rasayan (BHAVYA Rasayan) scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 3,030 crore to establish three dedicated chemical parks across the country, aiming to strengthen domestic manufacturing, attract investments and improve the global competitiveness of India's chemical industry. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the Cabinet's decision during a media briefing following the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Scheme Outlay and Funding

According to an official Cabinet release, the scheme, which was announced in the Union Budget for FY2026-27, will have a total outlay of Rs 3,030 crore, including Rs 3,000 crore for developing common infrastructure and basic utilities inside the parks and Rs 30 crore towards administrative expenditure. The scheme will be implemented over five years, from FY2026-27 to FY2030-31.

The Cabinet said the Centre will provide a grant of up to Rs 1,000 crore for each chemical park, subject to a minimum contribution of Rs 500 crore by the respective state government."The Centre would provide a grant of up to Rs. 1,000 crore per park. This will be subject to a minimum contribution of Rs.500 crore by the concerned State Government," the release said.

Park Infrastructure and Selection

The release said the three chemical parks will be developed by state governments through a challenge-based selection process, with each park spread across at least 8 square kilometres (2,000 acres) of contiguous, encumbrance-free land. The parks will offer plug-and-play industrial infrastructure, including Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP), Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facilities (TSDF), water supply systems, solvent recovery and distillation units, steam generation and distribution networks, interconnected pipelines, and logistics and warehousing facilities. (ANI)