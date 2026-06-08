Want to grow aloe vera at home but don't have much space? Here's a simple guide on how to plant it in a pot, how much sun and water it needs, and the best way to get fresh gel for your skin and hair all year round.

Everyone knows aloe vera gel is great for your body, and a total lifesaver for skin and hair. But what if you live in a flat with a small balcony? Don't worry, you can still grow your own aloe vera plant. This plant is packed with medicinal properties and can give you enough gel for the whole year.

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If you want to plant aloe vera at home, just follow these simple tips to grow it in a pot, even if you're short on space.

Start with a small aloe vera plant

If you want to grow aloe vera in a small space, it's best to start with a small plant. You can easily find a small one at any local nursery, and it won't cost you much. Another great idea is to ask a friend or neighbour who already has an aloe vera plant. They usually have smaller baby plants growing around the main one, which you can just take and replant. You'll need a medium-sized pot. For the soil, just mix regular soil with a bit of sand and some compost.

A few hours of sunlight are a must

Even if your home is small, find a spot for your pot that gets sunlight for a few hours every day. This plant really needs that bit of sun. Watering it just once or twice a week is more than enough. Basically, you don't have to work too hard to grow aloe vera. With enough sunlight, the plant will grow quickly, and its leaves will stay nice and green.

How to harvest the leaves

When the aloe vera leaves grow big, always cut the ones on the outside, which are the oldest. A good rule is to never remove more than 20-30% of the leaves at one time. Also, it's better to use a knife to cut the leaves instead of just pulling them off with your hand. If the plant gets enough sun and water, it will keep producing new leaves for you.