Keeping utensils clean and odour-free is a crucial step for kitchen hygiene. If you are still confused about which scrub to pick for a netter cleaning experience, then we have got you covered with all the essential and healthy kitchen tips. Keep reading!

No one likes the feeling of stinky utensils lying in the sink for hours. We all like to keep our kitchen neat, clean, and hygienic, so cooking seems like a seamless job. Easier said than done, utensils will always pile up in your kitchen, and you must select the right scrub for them. Yes, you read that right. It is said that the scrub used for cleaning utensils carries bacteria and germs due to moisture and food particles stuck on it. Hence, it is vital to practise healthy kitchen hygiene and pick the best scrub for your utensils.

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Steel Scrub: Best For Tough Stains

If you made something Indian and aromatic with a thick gravy base that sticks to the utensils, we recommend using a steel scrub to get rid of stubborn stains and gunk in the cooking vessel. However, using it aggressively might harm your precious utensils and cause scratches.

Rubber Scrub: Gentle Yet Effective

Rubber Scrub is good for effective cleaning of utensils. They do not work great on tough stains, but can be used for a quick clean-up as they soak up cleaning liquid better. They are great for cleaning glassware and ceramic utensils. It dries faster, leaving fewer chances of bacterial growth.

Sponge Scrub: The Everyday Choice

Sponge scrubs are commonly found in every other household. They are good for cleaning easy stains, chai kettle and day-to-day used utensils. However, if not cleaned well, may become a high breeding ground fr bacteria.

Final Verdict

You should use steel scrubs for stainless steel and heavily stained cookware.

Use rubber scrubs for non-stick, ceramic, and delicate utensils.

Use sponge scrubs for everyday washing and light cleaning.

Hygiene Tips

Make sure to clean your scrubs well after usage. Use a kitchen-friendly disinfectant for the sink, scrub, and kitchen counter to keep germs, bacteria, and cockroaches at bay.