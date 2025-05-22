Do you know THESE amazing benefits of peanuts? Find out here
Peanuts, when consumed in moderation, offer numerous health benefits. They aid in reducing bad cholesterol levels in the body.
| Published : May 22 2025, 12:49 PM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Getty
How to eat peanuts?
While almonds, cashews, and pistachios are considered healthy, peanuts offer similar benefits at a lower cost. They are rich in protein and can be enjoyed roasted or boiled.
26
Image Credit : Getty
Reduces bad cholesterol
Peanuts help reduce bad cholesterol, promote heart health, and prevent artery blockage, lowering heart attack risk. They also reduce the risk of gallbladder diseases.
36
Image Credit : Getty
Prevents weight gain
High in protein and low in calories, peanuts can curb appetite and aid in weight management. They are a healthy alternative to junk food.
46
Image Credit : Getty
Boosts fertility
Rich in folic acid, peanuts improve fertility in women, playing a vital role in fetal development and increasing conception chances.
56
Image Credit : our own
Helps combat stress
Peanuts boost tryptophan production, increasing serotonin levels, improving mood, and reducing depression.
66
Image Credit : our own
Prevents Alzheimer's
High in Vitamin B2 and niacin, peanuts protect against age-related cognitive decline and reduce Alzheimer's risk. Boiled peanuts are the healthiest option.
