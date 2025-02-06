Peanut Thecha to Garlic Thecha: 6 Tasty Maharashtrian Thecha recipes

Lifestyle
Heat oil, saute cumin, green chilies, garlic, and peanuts. Cool, coarsely grind, and serve with paratha or bhakri.
Heat mustard oil, saute red chilies, garlic, and peanuts. Lightly roast, coarsely grind, and enjoy for a week.
Dry roast dried red chilies, peanuts, and sesame seeds. Add garlic, salt, grind coarsely. Stores well for longer periods.
Lightly fry peanuts, chilies, and garlic in oil. Cool and coarsely crush. Serve with rice or paratha.
Roast tomatoes, peel, and grind with green chilies and garlic. Add salt and serve with rice and roti.
Grind coriander leaves, green chilies, garlic, and peanuts coarsely. Add lemon juice and black salt, then serve.
