Lifestyle

Peanut Thecha to Garlic Thecha: 6 Tasty Maharashtrian Thecha recipes

Green Chili Thecha

Heat oil, saute cumin, green chilies, garlic, and peanuts. Cool, coarsely grind, and serve with paratha or bhakri.

Garlic Thecha

Heat mustard oil, saute red chilies, garlic, and peanuts. Lightly roast, coarsely grind, and enjoy for a week.

Dry Thecha

Dry roast dried red chilies, peanuts, and sesame seeds. Add garlic, salt, grind coarsely. Stores well for longer periods.

Peanut Thecha

Lightly fry peanuts, chilies, and garlic in oil. Cool and coarsely crush. Serve with rice or paratha.

Tomato Thecha

Roast tomatoes, peel, and grind with green chilies and garlic. Add salt and serve with rice and roti.

Coriander Thecha

Grind coriander leaves, green chilies, garlic, and peanuts coarsely. Add lemon juice and black salt, then serve.

7 Health benefits of soaked raisins on empty stomach: Tips inside

Hair Growth: Here's how you can use Coconut water; Check tips, benefit

Having Digestion Issues? These 5 foods will ease your discomfort

Morning or Evening: Which is the right time for weight loss exercise?