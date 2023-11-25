Lifestyle

Soup to Noodles: 7 peanut based healthy and warm dishes for winters

Discover warmth in winter with 7 delightful peanut-based dishes. From creamy peanut soup to spicy peanut noodles, indulge in healthy goodness.

Image credits: FreePik

Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

This version combines the richness of hot chocolate with the creaminess of peanut butter and a touch of honey for a comforting and  winter beverage.

Peanut and Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers

Bell peppers stuffed with a mixture of cooked quinoa, black beans, corn, and peanuts, creating a protein-packed and satisfying winter meal.

Peanut and Vegetable Stir-Fry

A nutritious stir-fry featuring mixed vegetables like broccoli, bell peppers, and snap peas, enhanced with the rich flavor of peanuts and soy sauce.

Sweet Potato Peanut Soup

A blend of roasted peanuts, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, and garlic, simmered to creamy consistency in vegetable broth.

Spicy Peanut Noodles

Whole wheat noodles stir-fried with tofu or vegetables and tossed in a spicy peanut sauce, offering a perfect balance of heat and nutty flavour.

Peanut Butter and Banana Oatmeal

Warm oatmeal cooked in milk and topped with banana slices and a dollop of peanut butter, creating a delightful and nutritious breakfast option.

African Peanut Stew

A hearty stew featuring a thick paste of cooked peanuts, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, spinach, and chickpeas, creating a rich and flavorful winter dish.

