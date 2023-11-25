Soup to Noodles: 7 peanut based healthy and warm dishes for winters

Lifestyle
Discover warmth in winter with 7 delightful peanut-based dishes. From creamy peanut soup to spicy peanut noodles, indulge in healthy goodness.
This version combines the richness of hot chocolate with the creaminess of peanut butter and a touch of honey for a comforting and winter beverage.
Bell peppers stuffed with a mixture of cooked quinoa, black beans, corn, and peanuts, creating a protein-packed and satisfying winter meal.
A nutritious stir-fry featuring mixed vegetables like broccoli, bell peppers, and snap peas, enhanced with the rich flavor of peanuts and soy sauce.
A blend of roasted peanuts, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, and garlic, simmered to creamy consistency in vegetable broth.
Whole wheat noodles stir-fried with tofu or vegetables and tossed in a spicy peanut sauce, offering a perfect balance of heat and nutty flavour.
Warm oatmeal cooked in milk and topped with banana slices and a dollop of peanut butter, creating a delightful and nutritious breakfast option.
A hearty stew featuring a thick paste of cooked peanuts, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, spinach, and chickpeas, creating a rich and flavorful winter dish.