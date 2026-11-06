Turmeric has a special place in Indian homes and religious traditions. It is used during prayers, weddings, festivals and other auspicious occasions. In Hindu beliefs, turmeric is linked to purity, good luck and prosperity. This is why some families use turmeric water as part of their home-cleaning and prayer rituals.

According to a popular Vastu remedy, sprinkling turmeric water near the main entrance is believed to bring positive energy into the house and create an auspicious atmosphere.

How to follow this remedy:

Take a clean bowl or small container of water.

Add a small pinch of turmeric powder and mix it well.

You can also add a little Gangajal.

After cleaning the entrance, lightly sprinkle the mixture around the doorframe and nearby floor.

Many families prefer doing this in the morning after cleaning the house. However, avoid pouring too much water near the entrance, as it can make the floor slippery, you just need to sprinkle a bit.

One practical point to remember is that turmeric can leave yellow stains on floors, walls and other surfaces. Therefore, use a small amount and test it on an inconspicuous area first.

2. Keep a small piece of fitkari under the doormat

Fitkari, also known as alum, is another item linked to traditional Vastu remedies. It is a crystal-like substance commonly found in Indian households.

According to Vastu beliefs, alum is associated with removing negative energy and creating a peaceful atmosphere. Some people believe that keeping a small piece of fitkari near the main entrance helps reduce negative influences inside the house.

How to follow this remedy:

Take a small piece of clean, dry fitkari.

Wrap it securely in a small piece of red cloth.

Place the wrapped piece beneath the doormat near the main entrance.

Replace it from time to time, according to your family's tradition.

There is no fixed scientific rule about how often it should be changed. Remember to keep it somewhere in a way that children and pets cannot reach it.