This is a simple idea to make! All you need are a few household items. Firstly you will need 6 small white candles. You will also need a cup of mustard or sesame oil, 8-10 small camphor tablets, 10 small earthen diyas and a bit of glitter.

The candles will give the diyas a simple appearance. If you want to you can use coloured earthen diyas. You can use old earthen diyas from around the house and clean them to save money.

Once the mixture has fully cooled you can use the diyas. Try to avoid using any flammable items if you want to include some glitter. Never put paper, fabric or plastic near the diyas.