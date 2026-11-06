- Home
- Lifestyle
- Is Watching TV While Eating Bad For You? Know What Ayurveda Says About Mindful Eating
Is Watching TV While Eating Bad For You? Know What Ayurveda Says About Mindful Eating
Watching TV while eating may encourage mindless eating and affect digestion. Discover why Ayurveda recommends mindful meals and how this everyday habit could influence your mental and physical well-being.
19
Image Credit : pexels
Eat Well, But Avoid These Eating Habits!
Do you have the habit of watching TV or scrolling your mobile while eating? Ayurveda says the way we eat affects our health in a big way. You should follow these 7 simple rules.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
29
Image Credit : Asianet News
Eating While Watching TV Can Be Harmful!
People do not just eat to satisfy their hunger these days. Some people work on their laptops while eating, and others watch TV or use their phones. You lose focus on your food this way. We also forget to chew our food properly. Ayurveda explains that the way you eat is just as important as eating nutritious food. You can check out the right way to eat here.
39
Image Credit : pexels
Sit In A Calm Place And Enjoy Your Meals
You must always sit in a quiet and clean place to eat your meals, according to Ayurveda. You should avoid watching TV, using your mobile, or talking loudly while eating. These habits distract your attention from the food. You need to chew every bite properly. You should not swallow your food too fast, and you must not take too long to finish your meal either.
49
Image Credit : Grok AI
Avoid Food That Is Too Hot Or Too Cold
Some people love eating piping hot food, while others eat cold food straight from the fridge. Ayurveda states that your food should not be too hot or too cold. You will improve your digestion by eating food at room temperature or lukewarm temperature.
59
Image Credit : pexels
Make Sure Your Meals Include All Six Tastes
Ayurveda considers six tastes as an important part of your diet. You must include sweet, sour, salty, spicy, bitter, and astringent flavors on your plate. You can maintain this variety by eating fruits, lentils, vegetables, and salads.
69
Image Credit : Grok AI
Avoid Drinking Too Much Water Before Or After Meals
You should avoid drinking lots of water right before or immediately after your meals. Ayurveda warns that this habit can affect your digestion. You can take small sips of water if you feel thirsty while eating.
79
Image Credit : Grok AI
Always Keep Your Dinner Light
You should keep your dinner much lighter than your daytime meals. You must try to eat your dinner at least 2 to 3 hours before going to sleep. Your body gets enough time to digest the food this way.
89
Image Credit : Grok AI
Take A Short Walk After Eating
You must strictly avoid lying down on the bed or sleeping immediately after eating. Ayurveda suggests taking a short walk after your dinner. You can easily walk for about 100 steps in a relaxed manner.
99
Image Credit : Grok AI
Avoid Doing Strenuous Activities Immediately After Meals
You should not go to the gym, lift heavy weights, or do hard physical labor immediately after eating. Your body needs some rest after a meal.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos