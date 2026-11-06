Dhanteras 2026: Dhanteras 2026 is here, and many families are heading out to buy gold and silver. Before making a festive purchase, check the auspicious timings, significance of the occasion and four important things to remember

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is being celebrated across India on Friday, November 6, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities. The occasion is traditionally considered auspicious for purchasing gold, silver, jewellery and new household items, with many families believing that bringing home precious metals symbolises prosperity and good fortune.

For those planning to purchase gold today, knowing the shubh muhurat and checking a few essential details before visiting a jewellery store can make the experience more convenient. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious buying window and important festival timings offer devotees an opportunity to plan their shopping and religious rituals.

Dhanteras 2026: Gold Buying Muhurat And Important Timings

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious gold-buying muhurat for New Delhi begins at 10:30 am on November 6 and continues until 6:37 am on November 7. The Trayodashi Tithi, which marks the occasion of Dhanteras, also begins at 10:30 am on Friday and concludes at 10:47 am on Saturday, November 7.

Many households prefer to complete their gold and silver purchases before the evening Lakshmi-Kubera Puja. The newly purchased jewellery, coins or utensils are often placed before the deities as part of the traditional celebrations.

The evening puja is generally performed during Pradosh Kaal, an auspicious period after sunset. The exact timings differ from one city to another, depending on local sunset calculations.

For instance, according to Drik Panchang, the Dhanteras Puja muhurat in Kolkata is from 5:28 pm to 7:26 pm on November 6. In New Delhi, the corresponding puja window is 6:02 pm to 7:57 pm.

Therefore, devotees should check the timings applicable to their respective cities before planning their purchases and rituals.

Why Is Buying Gold And Silver Considered Auspicious On Dhanteras?

Dhanteras holds religious significance as a festival associated with wealth, prosperity and good health. It is also known as Dhantrayodashi because it falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha during the Hindu month of Kartik.

On this occasion, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity associated with wealth and prosperity, and Lord Kubera, who is traditionally regarded as the treasurer of the gods. Lord Dhanvantari, associated with Ayurveda and healing, is also worshipped.

Buying gold and silver on Dhanteras is an age-old tradition followed by several Indian households. These precious metals are considered symbols of prosperity, and bringing them home is believed to invite good fortune.

While gold jewellery and coins remain popular choices, many families also purchase silver utensils, diyas and other household essentials. The choice of purchase often depends on individual preferences and budgets.

Beyond material purchases, the festival also serves as an occasion for families to clean and decorate their homes, light diyas and seek blessings for happiness, good health and financial well-being.

Dhanteras 2026: Four Things To Check Before Buying Gold Or Silver

While an auspicious muhurat may influence when families choose to shop, buyers should also pay attention to the quality and final cost of their purchases. Here are four important things to check before spending money on gold or silver.

Check purity and hallmark: Before purchasing gold jewellery, verify its purity and hallmark details. Gold jewellery is commonly available in 22-karat, 18-karat and 14-karat varieties. Buyers can use the BIS Care app to verify the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number. For silver, check the applicable purity marking, such as 999 or 925, along with the relevant hallmark.

Verify the weight: The weight of a jewellery piece plays a significant role in determining its final price. Ask the jeweller to weigh the item in front of you and ensure that the invoice clearly mentions both gross weight and net weight. This is particularly important when purchasing intricate jewellery with stones or other decorative elements.

Check the latest gold and silver rates: Precious metal prices fluctuate, so it is advisable to check the prevailing rates before visiting a jewellery showroom. Comparing the prices offered by different sellers can help buyers make a more informed decision and understand whether they are getting a reasonable deal.