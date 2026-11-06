How To Make Tender Coconut Halwa At Home: Easy Recipe Using Just Fresh Coconut Malai
Want to learn how to make this tasty soft, creamy coconut halwa at home? This easy recipe uses freshly made coconut malai. You will need a few simple ingredients to make this tasty, rich Indian dessert.
Halwa Made With Tender Coconut Malai?
Tenderness of the coconut water is loved by everyone. However, many people discard the soft and flesh after taking the water. Did you know that you can make a tasty halwa from this?
Usually we make halwa from wheat and corn flour. However, you can create a special halwa using tender coconut flesh and water. Let us see how to make it.
Ingredients Required To Make Tender Coconut Halwa
The following ingredients are needed to create this halwa for 4-5 people
- Tender coconut flesh- 2 coconuts (about 1 cup)
- Tender coconut water- 1.5 cups
- Corn flour- 3/4 cup
- Sugar- 1.5 cups
- Ghee- 4 tbsp
- Cardamom powder- 1 tsp
- Cashew nuts- 10
- Pinch of Salt (Optional)
The amount of flesh may vary depending on the coconut. This can be measured.
First, Prepare The Tender Coconut Malai
First of all, we want to remove the soft flesh from two tender coconuts. Remove any bits of hard shell or anything you don’t want.
Then cut into small pieces. Half of this should be added to your mixer and a small amount of coconut water.
Pulse to make a smooth paste. The rest of the coconut flesh can be kept as small pieces. This will give a soft coconut flavour with some chunks.
How To Prepare The Halwa Mixture?
Add the corn flour into a bowl. Mix in some coconut water to create a smooth mixture without any lumps.
Add the rest of the coconut water and mix.
Add a heavy bottomed pan onto the stove and add the sugar and a little water. Heat this up.
When the sugar has melted pour in your corn flour mixture. Stir continuously as this can cause lumps.
Once you start to see the mixture thickening add in your coconut paste.
How To Add Ghee To Achieve The Perfect Halwa Consistency
Reduce the heat to medium and stir continuously. You will begin to see a glossy glassy texture.
Add in some ghee and stir continuously. Add in your cardamom powder and a pinch of salt. Add in the rest of the coconut flesh and gently mix.
Your halwa should have a nice consistency once it begins to come together. If you leave it on the heat for too long it may get very hard. Turn off the stove once you have a soft consistency.
Delicious Tender Coconut Malai Halwa Is Ready!
Add a little ghee into a small pan and fry your cashew nuts until they turn golden brown. Add into your mixture and mix.
Pour your mixture onto a ghee greased plate and spread out. Cut into pieces and leave to cool slightly. This will have a soft flavour from the coconut and a lovely smell of ghee and cardamom.
Cooking Tip: You need to stir continuously whilst making your halwa. Make sure there are no lumps in your corn flour. The consistency may vary depending on how much flesh and how much water you have. Turn off the stove once you have your desired consistency.
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