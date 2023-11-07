Diwali 2023: USA to Canada to UK-10 countries where people celebrate Deepavali

In many other regions of the world, Diwali is widely observed, embracing all cultural and religious distinctions. Let's check out Diwali's global celebrations in more detail.

Deepavali, another name for Diwali, is one of the most extensively observed holidays worldwide. This important Hindu holiday celebrates the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Diwali is celebrated on the Amavasya Tithi of Kartik Month, according to the Hindu Panchang.



The date of this year's festival of lights is November 12. Despite having its origins in India, Diwali is widely observed worldwide, across all societal and religious divides, with tremendous excitement.

United Kingdom

The British Indian community celebrates Diwali with considerable enthusiasm. Leicester is renowned for being the location of one of the biggest Diwali festivities held outside of India. A huge parade through the city centre with traditional music and dance performances and a breathtaking light show that lights up the entire area is the event's centrepiece.

US and Canada

Indian populations celebrate Diwali, which is becoming more and more well-known in North America. Big cities celebrate Diwali with beautiful fireworks, food stalls selling real Indian food, dancing performances, and decorations. Diwali is so important that it has even been known to be celebrated at the White House.

South Africa

The Indian population in South Africa celebrates Diwali with considerable fervour. In Durban, a city with a sizable Indian community, Diwali festivities are very elaborate. Prayers, cultural activities, and the burning of oil lamps are used to mark the holiday, which creates a cosy and colourful ambience that honours the nation's rich Indian past.

Tobago and Trinidad

The Indo-Trinidadian and Tobagonian communities celebrate Diwali in this Caribbean country. During the event, diyas are lit, vibrant rangoli is used to decorate homes, and traditional sweets are made. Families and friends should celebrate their shared cultural heritage during this time.

Malaysia and Singapore

In Singapore and Malaysia, two countries with sizable Indian diasporas, Diwali is observed as a public holiday. The streets are adorned with vibrant decorations, such as elaborate rangoli patterns. Traditional Indian food, cultural entertainment, and a joyous vibe that permeates the area are all part of the celebrations.

Sri Lankan

Hindus in Sri Lanka commemorate Diwali with elaborate prayers and traditional oil lights. Families attend temples to seek heavenly blessings and light diyas across their houses. In Sri Lanka, Diwali is a time for communal togetherness and introspection.

Nepal

Diwali is referred to as Tihar or Deepawali in Nepal. Over the course of the five days of the celebration, various animals, including crows, dogs, cows, and oxen, are honoured on each day. It's a special occasion that emphasises the relationship between people and animals. The last day, known as Bhai Dooj or Bhai Tika, is very important since it highlights the love and adoration shared between sisters and brothers.



Russia

Hindus in India celebrate Diwali, a traditional holiday, with great enthusiasm and happiness. Weeks before advance, people start cleaning and decorating their houses in preparation. On Diwali, people share presents and candies with friends and family, light oil lamps and diyas, and let off fireworks. Families gather around this time to offer special prayers, visit temples, and ask Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi for guidance and blessings.

