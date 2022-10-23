Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: 5 ideas to make your home festive ready

    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    On Diwali, we all want our homes to look fabulous as there will be guests coming over for parties and get-togethers. If you are out of ideas on how you can decorate your home, then don't worry. Here are some things that you can use to make your home look amazing.

    Image: Getty Images

    Diwali, which the most awaited and loved Hindu festival, is right around the corner. A massive show of lights, vibrant colours, and decorations completes Diwali.  This daymarks the victory of good over evil. Diwali decorations emphasise optimism with lots of sunshine and vibrant decorations. People clean their homes, decorate with lights, flowers, and Rangolis, and seek blessings for prosperity and fortune in their lives. So this Diwali, decorate your houses with these fresh and contemporary decorating ideas.

    Image: Getty Images

    Flower decoration: Flowers are a necessary element of Diwali decorating. Make sure your houses are prepared for Goddess Lakshmi and your loved ones visiting you this Diwali. A floral door or window decoration always draws attention will undoubtedly draw appreciative glances from passersby. Beautiful yellow, cerise, red carnations, orange gerberas, and yellow roses in a vase make the perfect Diwali flowers.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Colourful candles: Vibrant coloured candles in different shapes, sizes and colours and grab everyone's attention. This Diwali, there are three other methods you can use candles to decorate your home. For some stunning visual treat you can use engraved candles, colourful candles to brighten your homes, or use chic candle burners that have been stylishly carved.

    Image: Getty Images

    Diwali torans: Diwali torans also called wall hangings, serve as ornamental accents and make your house look stunning. You can generate a genuine Diwali charm by making torans out of diffrentmaterials or you can use some decorative wall hangings. They help in making your home look stylish and will also add a traditional charm to your decor. 

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Metallic showpieces: Adding a Rustic-looking metallic objects can give modern room a little hint of beauty and traditionalism.If you have old, large metallic containers lying around your house, you can scatter them around the walls and ceilings of your living room, hallway, and balcony. They should be filled with water, decorated with petals and flowers, and lit with candles or diyas (earthen lamps).

    Image: Getty Images

    Lanterns: This is one of the creative home decorating ideas. An empty glass jar can be used as a lantern. You can draw your designs on them to make them more inventive. Either a diya or modest artificial lights can be placed inside. You can use these lovely glass jar lanterns to spruce up your home's shelves or balcony.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Fairy lights: Fairy lights are frequently used to embellish a house's facade. Bring them inside for an amazingly original Diwali decoration now. Your saviour is fairy lights, which can be placed in glass vases for a stunning illuminating effect or in puja rooms.

