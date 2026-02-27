1 6 Image Credit : Getty

Night Skincare Steps

If you want beautiful, glowing, and soft skin, just makeup won't cut it. You need a proper skincare routine. Taking care of your skin before sleeping at night is super important. Your skin gets damaged by so many things like dust, pollution, sun rays, makeup, and sweat. So, if you want to look young and beautiful for a long time, experts say you must do a few things at night. Let's find out what they are and how they help.