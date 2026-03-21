Kidney Health: Got Diabetes? Here's How to Protect Your Kidneys With Your Diet
Diabetes is one of the biggest culprits behind kidney damage. The higher your blood sugar, the greater the risk to your kidneys. That's why, if you have diabetes, you must make these crucial changes to your daily diet.
Avoid chips and packages meats
Watch your salt intake
If you have diabetes, you must cut down on salt. Packaged snacks and ready-to-eat meals are often packed with hidden sodium.
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Cut back on sugar
Don't go overboard on protein
Your body needs protein, but too much is a bad thing. An excess of protein can seriously strain your kidneys and cause long-term damage.
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Stay hydrated
A balanced diet is key
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