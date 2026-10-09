Psychology rejects the idea that every rich person becomes selfish. Money does not change your core personality completely. Your family background, personal values, and upbringing play a massive role in your behavior. Many people become highly generous after earning well and give back to society. Some people become overly cautious because they fear losing their wealth.

A person with less money constantly forces their brain to fix that shortage. Thoughts about clearing debts or managing month-end expenses constantly run in their mind. This makes it hard for them to focus on other important things.