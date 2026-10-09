SOWMYA aims to bridge gaps in cancer care through a women-centric ecosystem that places women’s needs at the centre, with a focus on improving access, awareness, treatment support and overall well-being.

Bangalore, October 9, 2026: For many women, seeking care for a gynaecological health concern is not easy. Talking about pain, symptoms, or changes involving reproductive health can be deeply personal, and the discomfort of discussing these concerns or undergoing examinations for cancer can add another layer of vulnerability and emotional burden. Gynaecological and breast cancers often require some of the most intimate examinations in medicine, making trust, privacy and comfort especially important. For families, watching a wife, mother, or daughter navigate such vulnerable moments can be difficult, particularly noticing how personal the experience is for her. Project SOWMYA - Specialized Oncology for Women, Mindfully with You, Always! has been created with an understanding of this very human need: privacy, comfort, and a space where a woman can speak openly, without hesitation.

Built on the philosophy of “For Women, By Women,” Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road brings an all-female-led approach to cancer care through SOWMYA, giving women the choice to be examined, counselled, and supported by women throughout their care journey. The initiative was launched in the presence of Chief Guest Dr. Mamatha M. S., Deputy Director of Health, Department of Health and Family Welfare Services - Govt. of Karnataka, alongside the senior leadership team: Mr. Karthik Rajagopal, Group Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals, Mr. Deepak Venugopalan, Regional Chief Operating Officer, South & East Region, Manipal Hospitals, Dr. Murali Srinivasan, Chief of Medical Services, Manipal Hospitals, Dr. Kshitija Kulkarni, Regional Head- Medical Services, Manipal Hospitals and Mr. Mohan Hariharan, Cluster Director, and women cancer care specialists of Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road.

SOWMYA ensures a comfortable and reassuring experience from the very first consultation and screening. Women can discuss their concerns, understand their diagnosis and treatment options, and receive care in an environment designed around their privacy and dignity. The initiative also introduces Women’s Cancer Screening Vouchers and the Her Health Passport - My Breast Health Journey, a personalised diary that helps women document their breast health risk profile, screening history, treatment plan, prevention check-ins and follow-up recommendations.

“Women’s health needs to be approached with sensitivity, dignity and an understanding of the unique concerns women may have when seeking care. Initiatives such as SOWMYA can help create a more welcoming environment where women feel comfortable discussing their health concerns and seeking timely screening and treatment. By bringing specialised services, awareness and comprehensive cancer care together, this initiative can play an important role in encouraging women to prioritise their health and take proactive steps towards cancer prevention and early detection,” said Dr. Mamatha.

At the heart of SOWMYA is the belief that women-centric care should not mean compromising on clinical capability. From diagnosis and imaging to treatment and recovery, the program is equipped with the right infrastructure, technology and specialised expertise. A dedicated single-floor Oncology Hub further supports outpatient consultations, diagnostics, imaging, day-care chemotherapy, and advanced treatment options like robotic surgery, radiation therapy, PET-CT, and digital mammography.

Dr. Monika Pansari, Consultant - Breast and Gynaecology Onco-surgery (Surgical Oncology) and Robotic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, noted, “Sometimes, the first barrier to cancer care is not the treatment itself, but the hesitation to speak about what a woman is experiencing. SOWMYA is about removing that hesitation. We want women to feel that they have a space where they can ask questions and express their concerns without feeling uncomfortable or judged. With a team of all-female specialists and a comprehensive ecosystem supporting them, we aim to make every woman feel seen, heard, and cared for.”

With SOWMYA, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road aims to create a cancer care experience where women can access privacy, comfort and clinical excellence within a personalised care model, supporting them through every stage of their cancer journey.