Goa is the first name that pops into our heads when the weekend arrives. We make plans with friends for long drives, ocean breeze, and relaxing vibes. But these plans often get cancelled due to budget issues or lack of leaves.

You actually do not need to travel all the way to Goa to experience those vibes. Visakhapatnam (Vizag), our very own coastal city in Andhra Pradesh, offers beautiful sea-view resorts that easily beat Goa. Here are the details of the top 5 beach resorts on the Vizag coast that will leave you spellbound.