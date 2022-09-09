Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Crowning glory: From florals to pastels, a look at Queen Elizabeth II's iconic hats through the years

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 2:24 PM IST

    During her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II's dress code became iconic among fashion enthusiasts. Through the decades, the Queen wore some remarkable hats that captured the imagination of millions. Here's a look at some of the most memorable 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II donned several iconic hats that are now part of the monarch's rich history. Her millinery style evolved over the years from more subdued, smaller pieces to the recognisable, wide-brimmed, vividly coloured headpieces Her Majesty became known for.

    From floral-topped, brimmed types to beribboned boats and everything in between, here's a look at some of the best hat moments throughout the Queen's reign:

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the 1950s, Queen Elizabeth II favoured dainty hats and floral head pieces and became an instant hit among fashion enthusiasts.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Queen Elizabeth II travelled worldwide and often chose subtle headgear for her foreign trips. Her coat and hats always matched, and she pinned a brooch without fail on every occasion.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Queen Elizabeth II's style statement became a rage in the 1960s when she stepped out donning different hats. The queen charmed her followers with varied shapes of hats, some that even had flowers in them.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the 1970s, Queen Elizabeth II surprised people with a unique hat fashion sense. In what looks like the perfect amalgamation of a scarf and hat, the queen looked charming as she donned this new look wherever she travelled.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Like the rest of the world, Queen Elizabeth II's fashion was also undergoing a metamorphosis. Wool, laces, flowers, etc., became a regular feature on her hats. She also accessorised her look with a pearl necklace and earrings on numerous occasions.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 1990s saw Queen Elizabeth II introduce vibrant colours to her wardrobe. From greens and purples to hues of pink and blue, the queen made a strong fashion statement whenever she stepped out. Her hats, too, carried that bold message.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the 2000s, Queen Elizabeth II introduced pastel-coloured hats into her fashion bandwagon. The queen looked elegant and graceful with hats that were accessorised with flowers, laces, ribbons, feathers, and more.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In 2013, Queen Elizabeth II stunned the world when she donned a black velvet hat with white plume feathers for a procession from the Castle to St Georges Chapel for the annual service in the annual Garter Ceremony at Windsor Castle.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the last decade or so, Queen Elizabeth II mostly opted for solid-coloured hats with subtle accessories of feathers, ribbon, flowers, etc. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Until she breathed her last, Queen Elizabeth II never disappointed her followers with her fashion statements. Even in this 2022 photograph, the queen's vibrant personality comes through, similar to how it did over the last 7 decades.

