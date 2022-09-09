Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Who will inherit her private wealth and how much?

British monarchs are not required to reveal their private finances but according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2022, the queen was worth some £370 million ($426 million), up £5 million on the previous year.



Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, her eldest son and heir Charles will lead the country in mourning as the new King and Head of State for 14 Commonwealth realms. The Royal family members have received new titles. Prince Charles has finally become the King of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms, ending a wait of more than 70 years. His late mother was overwhelmingly popular and respected. Here are details who will inherit her wealth and how much.

The Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall

After his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passes away, King Charles not only inherits the crown but also her personal wealth without having to pay inheritance tax. While it is not customary for British monarchs to disclose their personal wealth, the Sunday Times Rich List 2022 estimates that the queen was worth around £370 million ($426 million), up $5 million from the previous year. Charles will inherit the majority of the late sovereign's personal assets in its entirety, without the British government receiving any compensation. The monarchy as an institution is in possession of the true royal riches, which includes the Crown Estate grounds, the Royal Collection of art and jewellery, as well as official residences and the Royal Archives.

The Crown Jewels, believed to be valued at least £3 billion, are similar in that they only belonged to the queen symbolically and are immediately handed to her replacement. Charles' own fortune, which according to celebritynetworth.com is believed to be worth about $100 million, will be augmented by the riches of the queen. Prince Philip, Elizabeth's late husband, left a more modest legacy worth £10 million, which included a collection of over 3,000 works of art, the most of which were donated to relatives and friends, according to the Sunday Times.