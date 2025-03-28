'Raid 2' Teaser Unveiled: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh clash in action-packed sequel [WATCH]

Read Full Article

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 film 'Raid' is here, and the teaser for 'Raid 2' has dropped on social media.

Starring Ajay Devgn in his iconic role as the determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik, 'Raid 2' promises an even more thrilling and high-stakes story than its predecessor.

The teaser reveals that Patnaik is back in action, and this time, he's targeting a much bigger and more dangerous adversary, a powerful political figure named Dadabhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Known for his no-nonsense approach, Patnaik has already conducted 74 raids and has been transferred 74 times, going by his unyielding commitment to fighting corruption.

The teaser opens with a dramatic narration by Saurabh Shukla, reprising his role as the antagonist from the first film, who wonders whose life Patnaik is making miserable now.

The audience is then introduced to Riteish Deshmukh's character, Dadabhai, who is clearly a force to be reckoned with.

The action-packed montage showcases intense confrontations and high-stakes drama, leading to a thrilling face-off between Ajay Devgn's Patnaik and Riteish's Dadabhai.

The teaser ends with the announcement of the release date, May 1, 2025.

The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, and others, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, under the banner of Gulshan Kumar's T-Series and Panorama Studios.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, 'Raid 2' is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2025.

