Who is Camilla, UK's Queen-consort who will wear India's Kohinoor?

After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles' wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort, a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II's blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles. Here's everything you need to know about.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. After her passing, Prince Charles will succeed her as the monarch of Britain, with his second wife Camilla Parker Bowles serving as the queen consort. She will reportedly wear the priceless Kohinoor diamond, according to a story in a British tabloid. The Kohinoor diamond is thought to be the most costly stone ever discovered. It was discovered in the 14th century, and once the British annexed Punjab, it ultimately made its way into their coffers. As Camella ascends to the throne of England, it will be placed on her head. Also read: Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Kohinoor Crown to go to Camilla, suggests report

The next monarch of the UK, Charles, has a second wife named Camilla Parker. In an automobile accident in 1997 in the French city of Paris, his first wife, Princess Diana, perished at the age of 36. Even though he was married to Diana, Prince Charles had an affair on Camilla Parker. Camilla was one of the most despised people in Britain until she wed Charles in 2005. Diana and Charles separated in 1996. Diana, the most well-liked British royal at the time, attributed her divorce on Camilla. When Camilla and Charles first started dating, it seemed impossible that they would ever be married. Parker, however, received Queen Elizabeth's approval to serve as the queen-consort last year. Also read: 5 scandals and controversies that headlined Queen Elizabeth II's reign

75-year-old Camila was born in 1947. Her mother was an aristocracy, while her father was a military officer and wine trader. She had her education in France, Switzerland, and London. At a polo field in the 1970s, she first met Charles. After some time of courting, Camilla wed Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, British Army officer, and they had two children. They split up in 1995. Meanwhile, Charles committed himself to a career in the navy. Diana and Charles eventually got married and had two kids. He did, however, start an affair with Camilla. Their private discussion was made public by a British publication in 1993. Also read: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: 10 most-inspiring quotes from UK's longest-serving monarch