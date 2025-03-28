Paparazzi asks about Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's response raises eyebrows

Entertainment
Their divorce rumors are trending for months, fueled by reports of them living separately. Sunita's reaction to the question has added fuel to the fire.
As Sunita posed for the cameras, a paparazzo asked, "Govinda sir kahan hai?" (Where is Govinda?). Sunita responded with a surprised "What!".
Govinda's absence from the event was notable. Her humurous reply to a paparazzi about Govinda's absence sparked curiosity.
Sunita Ahuja responded to the question about Govinda and said, ''Hum Khud Dhund Rahe Hai'. This left fans in speculation about their relationship.
In previous interviews, Sunita addressed the rumors, explaining that their separate living arrangements were due to practical reasons, not marital discord.
Social media users expressed their mixed reactions to the incident. While some found Sunita's response humorous, others criticized her for not addressing the rumors directly.
