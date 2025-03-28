Entertainment

Paparazzi asks about Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's response raises eyebrows

Image credits: Google

Speculations About Divorce

Their divorce rumors are trending for months, fueled by reports of them living separately. Sunita's reaction to the question has added fuel to the fire.

Image credits: Google

The Viral Moment

As Sunita posed for the cameras, a paparazzo asked, "Govinda sir kahan hai?" (Where is Govinda?). Sunita responded with a surprised "What!". 

Image credits: Google

Govinda's Absence

Govinda's absence from the event was notable. Her humurous reply to a paparazzi about Govinda's absence sparked curiosity.

Image credits: Google

Sunita Ahuja's reaction

Sunita Ahuja responded to the question about Govinda and said, ''Hum Khud Dhund Rahe Hai'. This left fans in speculation about their relationship.
 

Image credits: Google

Sunita's Clarification

In previous interviews, Sunita addressed the rumors, explaining that their separate living arrangements were due to practical reasons, not marital discord.

 

 

Image credits: Google

Public Reaction

Social media users expressed their mixed reactions to the incident. While some found Sunita's response humorous, others criticized her for not addressing the rumors directly.

Image credits: Google

Akshaye Khanna Birthday: A look at his Bollywood journey & movies

Akshaye Khanna Birthday: 10 Unforgettable dialogues from his films

Anupamaa to YRKKH: Week 11 TRP ratings report

Amitabh Bachchan set THIS condition to marry Jaya Bachchan– Here's why