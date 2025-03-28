user
user icon

Most Centuries in IPL: Players With the Highest Number of Centuries

The IPL continues to be a platform where batsmen push the boundaries of performance, with centuries serving as milestones of individual brilliance.

Most Centuries in IPL: Players With the Highest Number of Centuries
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 3:44 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a stage for some of the most exhilarating batting performances in cricket, with players delivering unforgettable centuries that have captivated fans worldwide. As of the 2025 season, a total of 101 centuries have been scored by 53 different batsmen, underscoring the high level of competition and talent in the league. To know more about the players with the highest number of centuries logon to Zuplay.com.

Virat Kohli: The Century Maestro
Leading the chart is Virat Kohli, the stalwart of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with an unparalleled eight centuries. His remarkable consistency and ability to anchor innings have been pivotal for RCB. Kohli's 2016 season was particularly historic, amassing 973 runs with four centuries, a record that remains unbeaten.

Player Number of Centuries
Virat Kohli 8


Jos Buttler: The Explosive Opener
England's Jos Buttler has emerged as one of the most destructive openers in the IPL, scoring seven centuries. Transitioning from Mumbai Indians to Rajasthan Royals, Buttler's aggressive batting style has been instrumental, especially during the 2022 season when he equaled Kohli’s record of four centuries in a single edition.

 

Player Number of Centuries
Jos Butler 7

 
Chris Gayle: The Power-Hitting Legend
Chris Gayle, known as the 'Universal Boss,' redefined power-hitting in the IPL with six centuries. His unforgettable 175* against Pune Warriors India in 2013 remains one of the most iconic innings in the league's history, showcasing his ability to dominate any bowling attack.

Player Number of Centuries
Chris Gayle 6


Shubman Gill: The Emerging Star
Shubman Gill has rapidly ascended as a premier batsman, recording four centuries. His move from Kolkata Knight Riders to Gujarat Titans marked a significant upturn in his performance, culminating in winning the Orange Cap in 2023 with 890 runs, including three centuries.

Player Number of Centuries
Shubman Gill 4

 
KL Rahul: The Consistent Performer
KL Rahul's elegant batting has yielded four centuries across stints with multiple franchises. His adaptability and consistency make him a linchpin in any team's batting lineup, often setting the foundation for substantial totals.

Player Number of Centuries
K L Rahul 4


Shane Watson: The All-Round Contributor
Shane Watson's four centuries highlight his dual threat as both a batsman and a bowler. His highest score of 117* and a total of 3,874 runs underscore his significant contributions to teams like Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

 

Player Number of Centuries
Shane Watson 4

 

David Warner: The Aggressive Opener
David Warner has been a formidable force at the top of the order, also with four centuries. Accumulating over 6,500 runs, Warner's aggressive yet consistent performances have been central to his teams' successes.

Player Number of Centuries
David Warner 4
 


Sanju Samson: The Fearless Striker
Sanju Samson has notched up three IPL centuries, showcasing his fearless approach and ability to play match-winning knocks. As the captain of Rajasthan Royals, his aggressive batting and leadership have made him one of the most exciting Indian players in the league.

Player Number of Centuries
Sanju Samson 3
 


AB de Villiers: The 360-Degree Genius
AB de Villiers, known for his innovative stroke play, has also registered three centuries in the IPL. His ability to play shots all around the ground and chase impossible targets made him a fan favorite during his time with RCB.

Player Number of Centuries
AB de Villiers 3

 

Hashim Amla: The Classical Craftsman
Hashim Amla's brief IPL stint was marked by two centuries, showcasing his classical technique adapted effectively to the T20 format. His highest score of 104* for Kings XI Punjab exemplified his ability to blend elegance with aggression.

Player Number of Centuries
Hashim Amla 2

 

The IPL continues to be a platform where batsmen push the boundaries of performance, with centuries serving as milestones of individual brilliance. These players have not only entertained but also elevated the standard of the game, leaving an indelible mark on the league's rich history.

For fans looking to enhance their IPL experience, platforms like Zuplay offer an interactive avenue to engage with the sport. Zuplay is a comprehensive gaming platform that caters to both sports enthusiasts and casino lovers. It provides a sportsbook designed for casual fans and seasoned bettors alike, covering over 10,000 sports events, including the IPL Zuplay aims to deliver a thrilling and trustworthy platform for its users.


 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths, Weaknesses, and Match Predictions

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths, Weaknesses, and Match Predictions

Top Run Scorers in IPL History: List of All Time Leading Run-Getters

Top Run Scorers in IPL History: List of All Time Leading Run-Getters

MyJackpot777 Sets Global Benchmark in Secure and Responsible Online Gaming

MyJackpot777 Sets Global Benchmark in Secure and Responsible Online Gaming

Best Crypto to Buy Now- How AurealOne is Redefining the Future of Digital Assets!!

Best Crypto to Buy Now— How AurealOne is Redefining the Future of Digital Assets!!

OrthoMagic Premium Mattress: The Natural Solution for Restful Sleep

OrthoMagic Premium Mattress: The Natural Solution for Restful Sleep

Recent Stories

BREAKING Centre okays transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court snt

BREAKING: Centre notifies transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths, Weaknesses, and Match Predictions

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths, Weaknesses, and Match Predictions

Trendy Lahariya Suit Designs for Navratri Festive Season iwh

Lahariya Suit for Chaitra Navratri: Look Beautiful and Traditional

Invite positive energy: 7 common mistakes you should never make in home temple MEG

Invite positive energy: 7 common mistakes you should never make in home temple

Centre increases Dearness Allowance by 2% for central employees, effective January 1: Ashwini Vaishnaw AJR

BREAKING: Centre increases Dearness Allowance by 2% for central employees, effective January 1

Recent Videos

Asianet News Rewind | When PM Modi Said It Is 'Not an Era of War'

Asianet News Rewind | When PM Modi Said It Is 'Not an Era of War'

Video Icon
Amit Shah Accuses TMC of Issuing Aadhaar Cards to Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Rohingya Refugees

Amit Shah Accuses TMC of Issuing Aadhaar Cards to Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Rohingya Refugees

Video Icon
Karnataka Milk Price Hike: 'Huge Burden on Families': Basavaraj Bommai Slams State Govt

Karnataka Milk Price Hike: 'Huge Burden on Families': Basavaraj Bommai Slams State Govt

Video Icon
Yogi Meets Children Affected by Food Poisoning at Lucknow’s Hospital | Asianet Newsable

Yogi Meets Children Affected by Food Poisoning at Lucknow’s Hospital | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Hawa-Hawai' Budget: LoP Atishi Slams Delhi Budget 2025, Calls it ‘Baseless’ | Asianet Newsable

'Hawa-Hawai' Budget: LoP Atishi Slams Delhi Budget 2025, Calls it ‘Baseless’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon