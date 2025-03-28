Most Centuries in IPL: Players With the Highest Number of Centuries

Read Full Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a stage for some of the most exhilarating batting performances in cricket, with players delivering unforgettable centuries that have captivated fans worldwide. As of the 2025 season, a total of 101 centuries have been scored by 53 different batsmen, underscoring the high level of competition and talent in the league. To know more about the players with the highest number of centuries logon to Zuplay.com.

Virat Kohli: The Century Maestro

Leading the chart is Virat Kohli, the stalwart of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with an unparalleled eight centuries. His remarkable consistency and ability to anchor innings have been pivotal for RCB. Kohli's 2016 season was particularly historic, amassing 973 runs with four centuries, a record that remains unbeaten.

Player Number of Centuries Virat Kohli 8



Jos Buttler: The Explosive Opener

England's Jos Buttler has emerged as one of the most destructive openers in the IPL, scoring seven centuries. Transitioning from Mumbai Indians to Rajasthan Royals, Buttler's aggressive batting style has been instrumental, especially during the 2022 season when he equaled Kohli’s record of four centuries in a single edition.

Player Number of Centuries Jos Butler 7



Chris Gayle: The Power-Hitting Legend

Chris Gayle, known as the 'Universal Boss,' redefined power-hitting in the IPL with six centuries. His unforgettable 175* against Pune Warriors India in 2013 remains one of the most iconic innings in the league's history, showcasing his ability to dominate any bowling attack.

Player Number of Centuries Chris Gayle 6



Shubman Gill: The Emerging Star

Shubman Gill has rapidly ascended as a premier batsman, recording four centuries. His move from Kolkata Knight Riders to Gujarat Titans marked a significant upturn in his performance, culminating in winning the Orange Cap in 2023 with 890 runs, including three centuries.

Player Number of Centuries Shubman Gill 4



KL Rahul: The Consistent Performer

KL Rahul's elegant batting has yielded four centuries across stints with multiple franchises. His adaptability and consistency make him a linchpin in any team's batting lineup, often setting the foundation for substantial totals.

Player Number of Centuries K L Rahul 4



Shane Watson: The All-Round Contributor

Shane Watson's four centuries highlight his dual threat as both a batsman and a bowler. His highest score of 117* and a total of 3,874 runs underscore his significant contributions to teams like Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Player Number of Centuries Shane Watson 4

David Warner: The Aggressive Opener

David Warner has been a formidable force at the top of the order, also with four centuries. Accumulating over 6,500 runs, Warner's aggressive yet consistent performances have been central to his teams' successes.

Player Number of Centuries David Warner 4





Sanju Samson: The Fearless Striker

Sanju Samson has notched up three IPL centuries, showcasing his fearless approach and ability to play match-winning knocks. As the captain of Rajasthan Royals, his aggressive batting and leadership have made him one of the most exciting Indian players in the league.

Player Number of Centuries Sanju Samson 3





AB de Villiers: The 360-Degree Genius

AB de Villiers, known for his innovative stroke play, has also registered three centuries in the IPL. His ability to play shots all around the ground and chase impossible targets made him a fan favorite during his time with RCB.

Player Number of Centuries AB de Villiers 3

Hashim Amla: The Classical Craftsman

Hashim Amla's brief IPL stint was marked by two centuries, showcasing his classical technique adapted effectively to the T20 format. His highest score of 104* for Kings XI Punjab exemplified his ability to blend elegance with aggression.

Player Number of Centuries Hashim Amla 2

The IPL continues to be a platform where batsmen push the boundaries of performance, with centuries serving as milestones of individual brilliance. These players have not only entertained but also elevated the standard of the game, leaving an indelible mark on the league's rich history.

For fans looking to enhance their IPL experience, platforms like Zuplay offer an interactive avenue to engage with the sport. Zuplay is a comprehensive gaming platform that caters to both sports enthusiasts and casino lovers. It provides a sportsbook designed for casual fans and seasoned bettors alike, covering over 10,000 sports events, including the IPL Zuplay aims to deliver a thrilling and trustworthy platform for its users.





Latest Videos