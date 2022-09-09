Queen Elizabeth II passes away: From currencies to national anthem, what changes with incoming King Charles

In the military, new recruits will no longer metaphorically take the queen's shilling to sign up, adhere to the queen's regulations once in the ranks or board one of Her Majesty's ships.

From coins, stamps, passports and the national anthem, several aspects of life in Britain and beyond will change with the accession of Charles to the throne. The demise of Queen Elizabeth II means changes to the names of institutions throughout Britain and the wider Commonwealth realms.

Meanwhile, her effigy on currency and cypher on insignia will also be replaced with those of the new king.

Here's all change in Britain and beyond with incoming King Charles:

The effigy of King Charles will start to appear on coins and banknotes in Britain and around the world. It will be appearing on several currencies, including the obverse of coins of the East Caribbean dollar, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The British crown dependencies of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man all produce their own sterling, as do the overseas territories of Gibraltar, St. Helena and the Falkland Islands.

In 1936, during the 326-day reign of king Edward VIII, trial coins were struck but he abdicated before coins for public circulation were minted. All British stamps feature the monarch's head, like the coins, facing the other way from the previous sovereign.

The EIIR royal cypher, for Elizabeth II Regina, will have to change on new postboxes.

Change in anthem and passports

The national anthem of Britain will switch to "God Save the King", with male-version lyrics that may initially catch many people out as they have not been sung since 1952. It is also a national anthem in New Zealand and the royal anthem in Australia and Canada.

The wording on the inside cover of British passports will als be updated, as they are issued in the name of the crown.

"Her Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State Requests and requires in the Name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance, and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary," they read.

The loyal toast to the head of state, said at formal gatherings, changes from simply "The Queen" to "The King".

Changes in the King's speech and politics

The names of Her Majesty's government, Treasury and Customs and Excise will have to change. The state opening of parliament will feature the king's speech from the throne.

In the military, new recruits will no longer metaphorically take the queen's shilling to sign up, adhere to the queen's regulations once in the ranks or board one of Her Majesty's ships.

The Queen's Guard, typically seen posted outside Buckingham Palace, changes its name. The police will no longer be preserving the queen's peace.

In law, senior lawyers will change from being a QC (Queen's Counsel) to a KC, while the Queen's Bench Division of the High Court also reverts to the king.

Suspects who admit guilt and testify against their accomplices in return for a lenient sentence will be turning the king's evidence rather than turning the queen's.