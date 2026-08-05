Experts warn that some everyday habits may quietly weaken your bones over time. Discover five common lifestyle mistakes that can affect bone strength and learn how simple changes may help support healthier bones.

Many of our daily habits, often practised for years, can slowly chip away at our bone health. Without even realising it, we might be making our bones weaker.

Let's look at five major habits that experts say are a big problem

Not enough Calcium and Vitamin D: Calcium is the main building block for strong bones. But for your body to actually use that calcium, it needs Vitamin D. If your diet is low on dairy products and green leafy veggies, and you don't get enough sun, your bone density can drop over time. No physical activity and sitting for too long: Our bones need regular movement to stay strong. Simple things like walking, running, climbing stairs, and strength training actually tell your body to build more bone cells. On the other hand, sitting for hours at a desk and a lazy lifestyle can make your bones weaker, faster. Smoking and too much alcohol: Smoking and heavy drinking are two of the worst things for your bone health. Smoking messes with the blood supply to your bones and stops new bone cells from forming properly. Processed foods and soft drinks: Swapping nutritious, home-cooked meals for processed foods and sugary soft drinks is a sure-shot way to weaken your bones. The high salt content in many processed foods can also cause your body to lose calcium through urine. Crash dieting and being underweight: Trying to lose weight too quickly with crash diets can lead to malnutrition. This means your body isn't getting the calcium and protein it needs for healthy bones. Similarly, being significantly underweight can also lead to lower bone density.

Things to do to keep your bones healthy

Eat a balanced diet rich in calcium, protein, and other essential nutrients. Make sure you get some sunlight every day. If needed, talk to a doctor about taking Vitamin D supplements. Include daily exercises like walking or strength training in your routine. Quit smoking and cut down on alcohol. Try to maintain a healthy body weight that's right for your age and height.

By making these small changes in your lifestyle, you can go a long way in preventing bone loss and keeping them strong for years to come.