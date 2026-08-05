A viral social media post has reignited the debate over Bengaluru's rising housing costs, soaring rents, and growing cost of living. Here's why the discussion is resonating with homebuyers, tenants, and professionals across the city.

Bengaluru is growing as India's top IT hub, and its house prices are also shooting through the roof. A recent post on the social media platform X has gone viral, starting a big discussion about how difficult it is to afford a house in the city. The general feeling is that even with a good salary, buying a home is just a dream for the average employee.

A 2BHK starts from ₹1.4 crore!

According to the viral post, a regular 2BHK apartment in a good locality in Bengaluru now costs anywhere between ₹1.4 crore and ₹1.8 crore. Homes priced under one crore have almost disappeared from the main city. This has made it even harder for middle-class professionals to think about buying a house.

Most of your salary will go to EMI!

If you take a loan for such a house, you will have to pay an EMI of around ₹80,000 to ₹1.1 lakh every month. This is a huge challenge even for IT employees who earn a good salary. People are saying that even though incomes are rising, property prices are rising much faster, making homeownership a distant goal.

'Is Bengaluru pricing out its own people?'

The user who shared the post asked if the city is making it impossible for the very professionals who helped build it to buy a home here. Many people commented that they can't even manage the down payment despite saving for years.

Mixed reactions on social media!

The post has received thousands of responses. Some expressed their frustration, saying, "With today's salaries and inflation, buying a house is impossible." Another person criticised the situation, pointing out that "even apartments worth crores lack basic facilities." The discussion also focused on issues like the lack of Cauvery water, groundwater problems, and the overall real estate price hike.

Should you buy a house in Bengaluru or look for another city?

While Bengaluru's booming real estate market has been profitable for investors, it has become a massive challenge for the salaried class. Faced with rising house prices, heavy EMI burdens, and questions about infrastructure, many are now considering buying homes in other cities.