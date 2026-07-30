The New Lucky Restaurant is located in Ahmedabad city. The owner, Krishnan Kutti, built it around 75 years ago. When he found out the land was a graveyard, he decided not to disturb the graves. Instead of removing them, he built his restaurant right in between them to respect the dead. It's now known as one of the world's strangest places to eat.

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