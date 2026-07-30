Ahmedabad Restaurant: Dine Among Graves? This Spooky Eatery Is Real!
Most people look for good food and a nice vibe when they pick a restaurant. But would you believe there's a place in Ahmedabad where people actually line up to eat right next to graves?
A restaurant like no other
Where is this restaurant located?
The New Lucky Restaurant is located in Ahmedabad city. The owner, Krishnan Kutti, built it around 75 years ago. When he found out the land was a graveyard, he decided not to disturb the graves. Instead of removing them, he built his restaurant right in between them to respect the dead. It's now known as one of the world's strangest places to eat.
Stepwell Restoration: 300-Year-Old 'Shivling' Well Found Under Garbage in Belagavi!
26 graves in total
This restaurant has 26 graves in total. The staff fences each grave, cleans them daily, and even offers fresh flowers. You'd think no one would come, but thousands visit every day. There's a popular belief that eating here, even just having a cup of tea, brings good luck. Many business owners visit, hoping to turn their fortunes around.
Expensive Snake: This Rare Serpent’s Price Runs Into Crores! Find Out Now
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.