Craving a crispy fish fry but don't want to spend ₹200 at a restaurant? Here's how you can make an even better version at home for a fraction of the price. This Katla fish fry is perfect with dal-rice or as an evening snack.

Ordering a Katla fish fry at a restaurant can easily set you back by ₹180-₹200. But what if we told you that you can make an even tastier version right at home? All you need are a couple of pieces of Katla fish and some basic spices. The taste will be just like the restaurant's, but at half the cost.

The secret to a perfect fish fry is all in the marination and the coating. If you let the fish marinate for a good 30 minutes, the masalas will really get in there. And the right coating is what will give you that perfect, crunchy exterior.

*What you'll need for Katla Fish Fry:*

1. *Katla fish* - 4 medium-sized pieces

2. *Ginger-garlic paste* - 1 tbsp

3. *Chilli powder* - 1 tsp

4. *Turmeric powder* - 1/2 tsp

5. *Cumin powder* - 1/2 tsp

6. *Garam masala powder* - 1/4 tsp

7. *Black pepper powder* - 1/2 tsp

8. *Lemon juice* - 1 tbsp

9. *Cornflour* - 2 tbsp

10. *Besan (gram flour)* - 2 tbsp

11. *Salt* - to taste

12. *Mustard oil* - for frying

*Here's how to make it:*

*Step 1: The Marinade*

First, wash the fish pieces properly and pat them dry. In a bowl, mix the ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, turmeric, cumin powder, garam masala, black pepper, salt, and lemon juice to make a paste. Rub this masala mix all over the fish pieces and let them marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes.

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*Step 2: The Coating*

After 30 minutes, take the fish out. In a separate plate, mix the cornflour and besan. Lightly coat each marinated fish piece with this dry mixture. This is the key to making your fry super crispy.

*Step 3: Frying the Fish*

Heat mustard oil in a pan. Once the oil is nice and hot, lower the flame to medium and gently place the fish pieces in. Fry one side for about 4-5 minutes until it turns reddish-brown, then flip it. Once both sides are golden and crisp, take them off the heat.

*Serving Ideas:*

Serve the fish fry piping hot. Squeeze a little lemon juice on top and garnish with some sliced onions and green chillies. It tastes amazing with hot rice and dal, or as an evening snack with some sauce. Kids will absolutely love it too!

*Secret Tips:*

1. To make sure the coating doesn't come off during frying, pop the coated fish back in the fridge for 10 minutes before you fry it.

2. For that authentic, restaurant-style flavour, always use mustard oil.

3. Avoid frying on high heat. This will burn the outside while the inside remains raw.

So, don't waste your money eating out. This monsoon, you can whip up this delicious, restaurant-style Katla fish fry in just 15 minutes. It's low on cost, high on taste, and a guaranteed hit with the whole family.

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