Christmas 2025: Special Plum Cake for Kids, Step-by-Step Recipe
Christmas 2025: The Christmas festival will be celebrated on the upcoming December 25th. A plum cake is a must-make for this festival. Kids love this cake too. Let's learn the easy, step-by-step recipe for it.
Image Credit : our own
Ingredients (for about a 1.2 kg cake pan)
- 300g dry fruits, 150ml brandy/juice, 300g flour, 200g butter, 200g sugar, 4 eggs, 60ml milk, spices, leavening agents, vanilla, and orange zest.
Image Credit : our own
Preparation (24 hours in advance — Marinate Dry Fruits)
- Clean dry fruits and raisins, place in a bowl. Add brandy/rum or apple juice. Cover and let it marinate in a cool place for 24 hours, stirring occasionally.
Image Credit : our own
Base and Batter — Step-by-Step
- Preheat oven to 160°C. Grease & line pan. Cream butter & sugar, add eggs. Mix in vanilla, zest, milk. Fold in sifted dry ingredients. Add drained, floured fruits.
Image Credit : Getty
Baking
- Pour batter into the pan. Bake at 160°C for 60-75 mins. Test with a toothpick. Cool in the pan for 10-15 mins, then on a rack. Decorate as desired.
Image Credit : Getty
Tips and Storage
- For a moister cake, brush with a sugar/brandy solution after baking. Store in an airtight container for 7-10 days in the fridge or 1-2 months in the freezer.
