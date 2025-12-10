2025 Trending Hidden Spots: You might have visited Kashmir, Ladakh, Kerala, and Coorg many times, but do you know which hidden spots are trending in 2025 and have gone viral this year? Let's find out more about them in detail.

Insta Famous Hidden Places: In 2025, travelers didn't just explore famous places but also discovered hidden locations that suddenly went viral on Instagram. If you love to travel and explore new places, these spots are perfect for a December trip. These hidden locations offer fewer crowds, excellent photo spots, and the raw charm of nature. Winter is the best time to travel, so let's take a look at these places and plan a trip.

1. Ziro Bamboo Forest, Arunachal Pradesh

Dense bamboo forests, light mist, and silent trails make this place perfect for Insta-vibes. Wander through the forests of the North East and relieve a year's worth of stress.

2. Varkala Cliff Caves, Kerala

The natural caves formed between the cliffs and the view of the Arabian Sea are worth seeing. It's a fantastic place for Insta reels, photoshoots, and videography.

3. Kotagiri Tea Estate View Point, Tamil Nadu

More peaceful and photogenic than Ooty, with tea gardens stretching for miles, layers of clouds, and a classic South India aesthetic look, it's great for reel shoots and photography.

4. Mawsmai Hidden Trails, Meghalaya

The offbeat jungle around Mawsmai Caves is a perfect location for both video shoots and Insta shots. Besides photography, you can also turn your visit to these places into an adventure trip.

5. Apsarkonda Waterfall Cliff Point, Karnataka

Its secret cliff view went viral in 2025. The view of the waterfall below, the sea ahead, and the calm blue sky above will appeal to every photographer and videographer.

6. Mandu Canyon Valley, Madhya Pradesh

Mandu's hidden viewpoint has been one of the most beautiful places of 2025. With its canyon, layered hills, and raw landscape, a trip here in December will be unforgettable.

7. Turtuk Apricot Village, Ladakh

Ladakh's greenest, quietest, and most unique village—the apricot blossoms have won over all of Instagram. So, if you go to Ladakh, be sure to visit here; its beauty will captivate you.

8. Chandrashila Forest Base, Uttarakhand

If you go to the mountains just for snow, views, and Maggi, then you must visit to see the beauty here. The base forest before the trek, where the magic of snow, deodar trees, and mist prevails in December.

9. Velas Turtle Beach, Maharashtra

Away from commercial beaches, here you get a chance to see the baby turtle release in December, which could be the most unique experience of your life.

10. Netrani Island Blue Lagoon, Karnataka

This hidden blue lagoon for scuba diving has been the most viral underwater spot of 2025. If you are in the South and enjoy scuba diving, consider visiting this December.