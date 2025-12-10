Try waking up at the same time daily. This regulates your body clock, improves sleep, and balances hormones, reducing belly fat. Irregular sleep can lead to weight gain.

Start your day with warm lemon water to reduce overeating. Staying hydrated boosts metabolism and prevents binging. Lemons also have Vitamin C, which helps in energy production.

Skipping breakfast can lead to weight gain. It often leads to overeating later or cravings for sugar.

Stress is a major cause of belly fat due to increased cortisol levels. A short 5 to 10-minute morning meditation can calm the mind, reduce stress hormones, and help control stress eating.

Sugary tea, coffee, and biscuits spike blood sugar and insulin. This can cause a crash by lunch, leading to overeating.

Morning sunlight can improve sleep quality and boost metabolism. It also supports Vitamin D production, and low Vitamin D levels are linked to belly fat. Try to spend at least 10-15 minutes outside.

