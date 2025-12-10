This year, classic Christmas dishes meet trending flavours to create a memorable holiday feast. Here are seven must-try dishes, desserts, and drinks to make your Christmas 2025 unforgettable.

Christmas Day 2025 should be a time of indulgence, warmth, and flavours that bring everyone to the table. The right food can make any holiday gathering, big or small, feel special. This year, classic Christmas foods and new flavours come together to make a holiday meal that everyone will remember. These seven foods, drinks, and desserts are a must-try for Christmas 2025.

1. Roast Chicken (or Turkey) with Herb Butter

Most Christmas tables have a beautifully roasted chicken or turkey as the main dish. The trend in 2025 is towards herb-butter infusions, which mix rosemary, thyme, garlic, and lemon zest. What happened? Your home will smell like the holidays with crisp skin, juicy meat, and a smell that fills the air. Roasted potatoes or grilled winter vegetables make the perfect side dish for it.

2. Ham with Maple Glaze

Honey-glazed gammon is still a classic, but maple glaze is becoming more popular in 2025. When you mix pure maple syrup with mustard, brown sugar, and cloves, you get a shiny, caramelised finish that you can't resist. Cut it into thin slices and serve it with cranberry sauce to balance the flavours.

3. Pasta with creamy truffle mushrooms

Truffle mushroom pasta is the hot new vegetarian dish on Christmas menus for people who want something new. It has a rich, comforting flavour that everyone will love because it is made with wild mushrooms, parmesan, and a touch of truffle oil. For big groups, it's great as a main dish or a side.

4. Christmas Salad with Cranberries and Feta

This salad is fresh, colourful, and festive. It adds crunch and zing to the table. This dish is both refreshing and Instagram-worthy. It has a mix of greens, candied walnuts, cranberries, and feta cheese on top of a citrus vinaigrette. It goes perfectly with heavier holiday foods.

5. A modern take on classic plum cake

Plum cake is a must-have for every Christmas. Bakers are adding orange zest, figs, and walnut crumble to their cakes in 2025 to make them more interesting and festive. This dessert is best with warm custard or vanilla ice cream. It is rich, dark, and moist.

6. Hot Chocolate Bombs 2.0

In the past, hot chocolate bombs were popular, but they have changed since then. These bombs melt quickly when hot milk is poured over them. They are now filled with marshmallow fluff, caramel drizzle, or flavoured cocoa powders like mint, hazelnut, or cinnamon. A treat for both kids and adults!

7. Spiced apple cider or mulled wine

Warm drinks are a must for your Christmas dinner. People still love mulled wine with orange peel, cloves, and cinnamon during the holidays. Spiced apple cider is just as comforting during the holidays for people who don't drink alcohol. Both drinks go well with desserts and help keep the holiday spirit alive all night long.