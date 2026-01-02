Chicken vs Fish: Which Protein Is Healthier and More Nutritious for You?
Chicken and fish are both rich in protein, but fish often has an edge due to its omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart and brain health. Chicken provides lean protein and B vitamins for muscle and energy.
Which is Healthier : Chicken or Fish?
Many households cook non-vegetarian food during get-togethers. Some eat non-veg 2-3 times a week. The debate now is which is more beneficial: chicken or fish? Let's explore that.
Chicken?
Chicken is a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, aiding growth and reducing disease risks. However, experts warn against eating too much, especially broiler chicken.
Fish?
Seafood is nutrient-rich, especially with omega-3s for heart health. Fish also has protein for muscles and vitamin A for eyes. It's best to eat fresh, not processed, fish.
Which is better?
Both chicken and fish have plenty of nutrients. Since both offer various health benefits, it's hard to say definitively which is better. So, choose based on your personal preference.
