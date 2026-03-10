- Home
Hanuman Puja: Why Is Hanuman Ji Always Covered in Sindoor? Know the Secret to Career Success
Discover how Hanuman Puja, sindoor offerings, and chanting powerful mantras can boost your confidence, courage, and mental strength—could this be the secret to career and exam success?
Why is sindoor offered to Hanuman Ji?
In our Sanatana tradition, we worship Hanuman Ji as a symbol of power, courage, and success. You'll see temples packed with devotees on Tuesdays and Saturdays, all offering sindoor. But why exactly is this done? Let's get into the story.
The mythological story behind offering sindoor to Hanuman Ji
According to belief, one day Hanuman Ji saw Mata Sita applying sindoor in her hair parting. He curiously asked why she did it. Mata Sita explained that she applies it for Lord Ram's long life and well-being. Hearing this, Hanuman Ji got very emotional. He thought if a little sindoor could increase Lord Ram's life, then applying it all over his body would make his Lord live even longer! So, he covered his entire body with sindoor. When Lord Ram saw this, he was extremely pleased with Hanuman's devotion. Since then, it's believed that offering sindoor to Hanuman Ji makes him happy and he fulfils his devotees' wishes.
The spiritual significance of offering sindoor to Hanuman Ji
As per religious beliefs, offering sindoor to Hanuman Ji brings many benefits. It helps remove obstacles from your life. You get protection from negative energy. It also boosts your confidence and courage. This increases the chances of success in your work. That's why many people apply the sindoor offered in a Hanuman temple on their own foreheads too.
Why worshipping Hanuman Ji is considered special for career success
Religious texts consider Hanuman Ji the god of intelligence, strength, and knowledge. This is why people consider his worship very special for success in studies, competitive exams, or your career. It is said that regularly praying to Hanuman Ji builds patience, decision-making skills, and self-confidence in a person. These three qualities are the most important for building a strong career.
Simple remedies of Hanuman Ji for career progression
- On Tuesdays, visit a Hanuman temple and offer sindoor and jasmine oil. It's believed this removes career hurdles.
- Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa every morning, or on Tuesdays and Saturdays, boosts mental strength and concentration.
- Before an important exam or interview, chanting the “Om Hanumate Namah” mantra 11 times is considered auspicious.
- Applying sindoor brought from a Hanuman temple on your forehead increases confidence and positive energy.
- For those dreaming of a government job, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa 7 times every day is said to be very helpful for success.
Faith is connected with belief
In religious traditions, people consider Hanuman Ji the 'jagrat devta' or awakened deity of the Kaliyug. That's why it's believed that worshipping him with a true heart shows a person the path to mental strength, courage, and success. Hanuman Ji's puja removes fear, anxiety, and ignorance. Chanting his name boosts morale and gives you the strength to stay patient and balanced even in tough situations. Recalling the Hanuman Chalisa, Hanuman Stuti, and his image provides confidence, energy, and positivity. His blessings strengthen discipline, dedication, and diligence in life, helping a person achieve success in every task.
