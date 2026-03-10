In religious traditions, people consider Hanuman Ji the 'jagrat devta' or awakened deity of the Kaliyug. That's why it's believed that worshipping him with a true heart shows a person the path to mental strength, courage, and success. Hanuman Ji's puja removes fear, anxiety, and ignorance. Chanting his name boosts morale and gives you the strength to stay patient and balanced even in tough situations. Recalling the Hanuman Chalisa, Hanuman Stuti, and his image provides confidence, energy, and positivity. His blessings strengthen discipline, dedication, and diligence in life, helping a person achieve success in every task.

Disclaimer: These predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

Also read: Shukra Peyarchi 2026: Aries Transit to Bring Prosperity for These Zodiac Signs