Indoor plants are quite different and more delicate than plants in your balcony or garden, so it's very important to keep a few things in mind when you get them.

Mind the light: Indoor plants like either direct sunlight or indirect light. So, you should place them where they get at least some gentle sun. Plants like the Snake Plant, ZZ Plant, and Cast Iron Plant grow well in low light. However, this doesn't mean you can keep them in a dark room. They will get ruined.