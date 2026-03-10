Indoor Gardening: 8 Smart Ways to Keep Your Houseplants Healthy
Tips for taking care of indoor plants
Benefits of Indoor Plants
How to take care of indoor plants
Indoor plants are quite different and more delicate than plants in your balcony or garden, so it's very important to keep a few things in mind when you get them.
Mind the light: Indoor plants like either direct sunlight or indirect light. So, you should place them where they get at least some gentle sun. Plants like the Snake Plant, ZZ Plant, and Cast Iron Plant grow well in low light. However, this doesn't mean you can keep them in a dark room. They will get ruined.
Should you keep indoor plants in an AC room?
What is the best soil for indoor plants?
You must pay attention to the soil when planting indoor plants. You can use a mix of 60% garden soil, 20% compost, 10% sand, and 10% cocopeat. Also, make sure the soil has good drainage.
When should you water indoor plants? Indoor plants don't need a lot of water. In fact, overwatering often ruins them. Instead, you should water them only when the top 1 inch of soil feels dry. Watering them twice a week is enough during summers.
When to fertilise indoor plants?
How to repot an indoor plant?
If you're getting an indoor plant for the first time, this is a very important point. Don't repot the plant right after bringing it from the nursery. This can weaken and damage the roots. Instead, let the plant settle in for a bit. It's much better if you repot in the evening.
How to clean indoor plants? Dust often collects on the leaves of indoor plants. So, you should keep cleaning the leaves every 5-10 days. This helps the plants grow well and promotes good health.
How to remove pests from indoor plants?
