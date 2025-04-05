Lifestyle

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 weapons of Ma Durga and hidden meanings

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Ashtami and Navami Dates

Chaitra Navratri 2025's Ashtami is on Saturday, April 5th, while Navami is on Sunday, April 6th. Kanya Pujan has special significance on both these days

5 Things Related to Maa Durga That Every Devotee Must Know

During Chaitra Navratri, people worship the 9 forms of Maa Durga with devotion. On Chaitra Navratri 2025, learn 5 things related to Maa Durga that every devotee must know

Shiva's Power, Universe's Energy - That's Maa Durga

Maa Durga is the embodiment of Lord Shiva's power. Where Shiva is the symbol of meditation and neutrality, Durga is an example of energy and creative power

Maa Durga's Eight Arms Don't Just Hold Weapons, They Hide Messages Too

Maa Durga's 8 arms don't just show weapons. Every weapon symbolizes fighting an evil. Somewhere ego, somewhere laziness, somewhere fear

Not a Lion or Tiger, Maa's Ride is Courage and Self-Confidence

Whether Maa Durga's ride is a lion or a tiger, its message is the same. Courage is greater than fear. When the mother is with you, anyone can face the battles of life fearlessly

Nine Days, Nine Forms - A New Inspiration Every Day

During Navratri, the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. Every form, whether it is Shailputri or Siddhidatri, reflects some aspect of life, which teaches us to become better

Three Eyes, Three Powers - Love, Light and Destruction

There is a deep secret in Maa Durga's third eye. From one eye, she showers love and peace, from the second, energy and inspiration, and from the third eye, she destroys evil

