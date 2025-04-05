Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 weapons of Ma Durga and hidden meanings

Lifestyle
Chaitra Navratri 2025's Ashtami is on Saturday, April 5th, while Navami is on Sunday, April 6th. Kanya Pujan has special significance on both these days
During Chaitra Navratri, people worship the 9 forms of Maa Durga with devotion. On Chaitra Navratri 2025, learn 5 things related to Maa Durga that every devotee must know
Maa Durga is the embodiment of Lord Shiva's power. Where Shiva is the symbol of meditation and neutrality, Durga is an example of energy and creative power
Maa Durga's 8 arms don't just show weapons. Every weapon symbolizes fighting an evil. Somewhere ego, somewhere laziness, somewhere fear
Whether Maa Durga's ride is a lion or a tiger, its message is the same. Courage is greater than fear. When the mother is with you, anyone can face the battles of life fearlessly
During Navratri, the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. Every form, whether it is Shailputri or Siddhidatri, reflects some aspect of life, which teaches us to become better
There is a deep secret in Maa Durga's third eye. From one eye, she showers love and peace, from the second, energy and inspiration, and from the third eye, she destroys evil
