Your ceiling fan often runs slow even when the power supply is perfectly fine. A slow fan really tests your patience during hot summer days. Most of us immediately blame the main power supply for this. But internal motor faults, heavy dust, or a bad regulator actually cause this speed drop. You will overheat and damage the motor if you just ignore a slow fan. You do not have to buy a new fan right away. A good electrician can easily tell if it is a simple maintenance issue or a major electrical fault. Let us look at six common reasons behind this annoying problem.