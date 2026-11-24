Simple home remedy

One of the common problems homemakers face every day is the chapati or roti sticking to the tawa when rolled and placed on it. This not only burns the chapati but also spoils the taste and makes washing the tawa a big headache. Here is a simple and effective home remedy for this problem.

Usually, this problem appears more on old tawas or when the coating of new non-stick tawas wears off. Follow the steps below to overcome this problem and get chapatis as soft as cotton.