Toe and heel walks engage muscles that are underused during regular walking. Toe walking strengthens calf muscles and the intrinsic muscles of the foot, improving balance and ankle stability. On the other hand, heel walking stimulates the muscles at the front of the lower leg, especially the 'tibialis anterior' muscle; this supports the ankle and helps avoid issues like shin splints.

Walking backward reduces stress on the knees and shifts the load to the thigh and glute muscles; thereby reducing joint stress and improving coordination and posture. Together, these provide a better and more complete lower-body workout than regular forward walking.