Celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026 on November 24 with 99+ heartfelt wishes, inspirational quotes, Hindi messages, WhatsApp statuses and greetings to share with friends, family and loved ones.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated by Sikh religion to mark the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji who is also the founder of Sikhism. This celebration is also known as Gurpurab. In 2026, his 557th birthday will be celebrated on November 24th.

He inspire people to live truthfully, embrace God, have faith on God, believe in equality, compassion, honesty.

Here are heartfelt greetings to mark Gurpurab and share the spirit of devotion and positivity with loved ones.

1. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless your life with peace, happiness and wisdom.

2. May this sacred Gurpurab fill your heart with love, your mind with calmness and your life with positivity.

3. Wishing you and your family a blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti filled with faith, joy and prosperity.

4. May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you towards truth, kindness and a meaningful life.

5. On Gurpurab, may every prayer bring peace and every act of kindness make the world a better place.

6. May divine blessings brighten your home and bring happiness to everyone around you. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

7. May you find strength in faith, happiness in sharing and peace in every moment of life.

8. Wishing you a beautiful Gurpurab filled with devotion, gratitude and spiritual happiness.

9. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to follow the path of truth and compassion every day.

10. Happy Prakash Parv! May your life be blessed with good health, harmony and abundant happiness.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026 Wishes For WhatsApp And Instagram

Send these short and meaningful greetings to friends, colleagues, relatives and social media followers.

11. May this Gurpurab bring new hope, fresh beginnings and countless reasons to smile.

12. Let faith guide your steps and kindness shape your actions. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

13. May your life reflect the beautiful values of truth, humility and compassion.

14. Wishing you a day filled with prayers, peace and blessings from above.

15. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's wisdom illuminate your path and help you overcome every challenge.

16. Happy Gurpurab! May your heart always remain grateful and your spirit strong.

17. May the light of devotion remove negativity and fill your life with goodness.

18. Celebrate this sacred day by spreading love, sharing happiness and helping those in need.

19. May peace reside in your home and blessings follow you wherever you go.

20. Wishing you a joyful Guru Nanak Jayanti and a year filled with meaningful moments.

21. May the Almighty bless you with courage to do what is right and strength to stay truthful.

22. On this holy occasion, may your prayers be answered and your heart find peace.

23. May you always walk the path of honesty, kindness and selfless service.

24. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the spirit of Gurpurab stay with you throughout the year.

25. May every day bring you closer to peace, wisdom and spiritual fulfilment.

26. Let this Gurpurab inspire you to forgive, love and live with an open heart.

27. May your family be surrounded by harmony, health and divine blessings.

28. Wishing you happiness that lasts, faith that strengthens and love that never fades.

29. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings help you find purpose and peace in life.

30. May this festival remind us that humanity, above all, deserves love and respect.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes For Family

31. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless our family with unity, love and endless happiness. Happy Gurpurab!

32. Wishing our home a Gurpurab filled with prayers, laughter and beautiful memories.

33. May we always support one another and follow the path of truth and kindness.

34. On this sacred day, I pray for the good health, happiness and peace of my entire family.

35. May our family remain connected through love, faith, respect and gratitude.

36. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to my loved ones. May divine blessings always protect us.

37. May the values of honesty and compassion strengthen the bond we share as a family.

38. Let us celebrate Gurpurab by sharing happiness and helping those who need us.

39. May our hearts remain peaceful, our home remain blessed and our family remain united.

40. Sending warm wishes for a blessed Gurpurab to everyone I hold close.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes For Friends

41. Happy Gurpurab, my friend! May your journey be filled with happiness, peace and success.

42. May you always find the courage to follow your dreams and the wisdom to choose the right path.

43. Wishing you a beautiful Guru Nanak Jayanti and a life full of positivity.

44. May your friendship, faith and kindness continue to make life brighter.

45. On Gurpurab, I wish you inner peace, good fortune and countless happy moments.

46. May every new beginning bring you closer to your goals and dreams.

47. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! Keep spreading kindness wherever life takes you.

48. May you never lose hope, faith or the ability to make someone smile.

49. Wishing you a peaceful heart, a grateful soul and a wonderful life ahead.

50. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings inspire you to become the best version of yourself.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes For Peace And Prosperity

51. May peace be your companion, kindness your strength and faith your guiding light.

52. Wishing everyone a Gurpurab filled with prosperity, harmony and spiritual growth.

53. May this holy day bring comfort to troubled hearts and hope to those who need it most.

54. Let the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji fill your life with abundance and tranquillity.

55. May the world become a kinder place through our thoughts, words and actions.

56. Happy Gurpurab! May your life be rich in love, wisdom and contentment.

57. May every act of service bring joy and every good deed inspire another.

58. Wishing you a life free from hatred, filled with compassion and guided by truth.

59. May divine grace help you overcome obstacles and welcome brighter days.

60. On this auspicious day, may happiness and prosperity find their way to your doorstep.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes In English

61. May your soul find peace in prayer and your heart find joy in giving.

62. Wishing you blessings that bring strength, happiness and hope into your life.

63. May truth always guide your decisions and compassion inspire your actions.

64. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May you experience the beauty of faith and the power of kindness.

65. May every sunrise bring fresh hope and every sunset leave you with gratitude.

66. Let Gurpurab inspire you to live simply, love deeply and serve selflessly.

67. May your life be filled with meaningful relationships and peaceful moments.

68. Wishing you divine blessings, a positive mindset and a joyful heart.

69. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message of equality inspire us to respect every individual.

70. May the blessings of this sacred occasion stay with you today and always.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes For Happiness And Good Fortune

71. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's blessings bring happiness, success and peace into your life.

72. Wishing you a Gurpurab filled with love, positivity and countless blessings.

73. May this sacred occasion inspire you to embrace kindness, spread joy and live with gratitude.

74. May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you towards a life of truth and compassion.

75. Wishing you and your loved ones good health, prosperity and endless happiness this Gurpurab.

76. May Waheguru bless you with strength to overcome challenges and wisdom to make the right choices.

77. Let the spirit of Guru Nanak Jayanti fill your heart with hope and your home with peace.

78. May you always find happiness in sharing, strength in faith and peace in kindness.

79. On this Gurpurab, may your life be blessed with meaningful moments, loving relationships and spiritual growth.

80. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message of equality, love and humanity inspire you every day. Happy Gurpurab!

Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes With Waheguru Blessings

81. May Waheguru bless you with patience, strength and the wisdom to make the right choices.

82. May Waheguru's grace bring peace to your heart and happiness to your home.

83. Wishing you a Gurpurab filled with devotion and blessings from Waheguru.

84. May Waheguru guide you through every challenge and bless you with a beautiful tomorrow.

85. On this sacred day, may you feel the warmth of divine love in everything around you.

86. May Waheguru bless your family with good health, unity and everlasting happiness.

87. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May Waheguru keep you safe, peaceful and hopeful.

88. May your faith grow stronger and your worries become lighter with every prayer.

89. Wishing you the blessings of Waheguru today, tomorrow and throughout your life.

90. May you always remember the divine, live with gratitude and share with others.

Short Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes

91. Happy Gurpurab! May peace and blessings be yours.

92. Let love lead, faith guide and kindness shine.

93. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless you always.

94. Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Prakash Parv.

95. Celebrate Gurpurab with love, devotion and gratitude.

96. May truth and compassion light your way.

97. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! Stay blessed and keep smiling.

98. May divine grace bring happiness into your life.

99. Spread kindness. Share happiness. Live with faith.

100. May the spirit of Gurpurab inspire goodness every day.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026 Quotes To Share

"Be kind to all beings, this is more meritorious than bathing at the sixty-eight sacred shrines of pilgrimage and donating money." “The highest religion is to rise to universal brother hood; aye to consider all creatures your equals.” “Truth is the highest virtue, but higher still is truthful living.” “Do not wish evil for others. Do not speak ill of others. Do not obstruct anyones activities.” “The world is a drama, staged in a dream” “Those who have loved are those that have found God” “God is one, but he has innumerable forms. He is the creator of all and He himself takes the human form.” “He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.” “He who regards all men as equals is religious.” “Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God.”

Share these quotes and wishes with your family and friends and celebrate the festival. May this sacred occasion bring peace to every heart, happiness to every home and inspire everyone to walk the path of kindness and humanity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026!