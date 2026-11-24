Learn how to make tangy and spicy gooseberry pickle at home with this easy amla pickle recipe. Follow simple steps, use everyday ingredients and enjoy a flavourful Indian accompaniment with your meals.

Just hearing the name gooseberry or amla makes the mouth water. That's the power it has. And it is highly beneficial for health. Experts recommend eating it every day. It is a great source of Vitamin C. If you crave spicy and hot food, you can make a super spicy gooseberry pickle at home.

Here's the step by step guide on - How to Make Gooseberry Pickle At Home?

Ingridients

200 grams gooseberry

50 grams green chillies

50 grams ginger

1 spoon fennel seeds

1 spoon yellow mustard

1 spoon fenugreek

1 spoon cumin

1 spoon black pepper

1 spoon carom seeds

Half a cup mustard oil

Half a spoon asafoetida (hing)

Half a spoon nigella seeds (kalonji)

Salt to taste

1 spoon turmeric powder

2 spoons red chilli powder

Method of preparation

First, wash the gooseberries well in water and cut them into small pieces. Cut the green chillies and ginger into small pieces. Put the amla (gooseberry), green chilli, and ginger in a grinder and coarsely grind them. Then keep it in a large bowl.

Next, heat a pan. Add fennel seeds, yellow mustard, fenugreek seeds, cumin, carom seeds, and black pepper to it, and roast well until golden brown. Cool the roasted spices and coarsely grind them with salt.

After that, heat mustard oil in a pan. Once the oil is hot, add asafoetida and nigella seeds, then add the crushed amla-chilli mixture and mix well. Cook on low or medium flame for 5 minutes until the moisture reduces and the oil starts to separate.

Once this is done, add black salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, and the roasted spice mixture, and mix well. Cover and let it cool.

Your favorite gooseberry pickle is ready. It's the perfect pickle for roti, paratha, meals or just as a daily dose of vit C.

Best for winter

As everyone knows, it's winter. The mouth keeps craving something spicy. In such a case, if you eat food with gooseberry pickle, the fun is something else. Not only that, since it is very good from a health perspective too, why shouldn't you try it!