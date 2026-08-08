When Are Snakes Most Likely to Bite? New Study Reveals a Surprising Time Pattern
When are snakebites most likely to happen—morning, afternoon or night? A new study examines patterns in snake activity and bite risk, offering important clues about when people may need to be more cautious.
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Day and Night
We usually think snakes are a bigger threat after dark. But a detailed new study shows that the risk of a snakebite is almost equally split between daytime and nighttime hours.
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What does the study say?
This research report says that between 52.6% and 54.6% of snakebite cases happen during the daytime. The remaining 47.4% of cases occur in the evening or at night. This surprising fact means snakes actually bite more in the light than in the dark.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Afternoon is the most dangerous time
The report highlights that the time between 12 PM and 6 PM is when most people get bitten by snakes. The main reason is that many people are working outdoors, especially in fields and farms, during these hours.
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Only at night?
We are always careful at night and use a torch while walking around. But this study shows that just being careful after dark isn't enough. Farmers and field workers must be equally alert while working in the afternoon sun.
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Preventive measures
Here are some simple safety tips: Always wear fully-covered boots and clothes when working in fields. Use a long stick to check grassy areas before stepping in. Be extra careful where you step, even during the day. Taking precautions in daylight is just as crucial as at night to avoid snakebites.
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