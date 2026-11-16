Watching television after a long day can feel like the perfect way to relax. Whether it is a favourite series, a film or hours of scrolling through news channels, many people spend a large part of their free time sitting in front of a screen. But could this everyday habit have an impact on kidney health?

A new study has found a link between increasing television-viewing time and a faster decline in kidney function over the years. Researchers also found that this association was more pronounced among people living with type 2 diabetes.

The findings are important because kidney problems can develop gradually, often without obvious symptoms in the early stages. However, there is one important distinction: the study found an association between longer TV-viewing time and declining kidney function. It did not establish that watching television directly causes kidney damage.

Published in the journal Scientific Reports, the research followed adults in Australia over a period of up to 12 years. It adds to concerns about the health effects of spending too much time sitting, particularly among people who already have risk factors for kidney disease.