VIRAL - Robot Trainers In China Earn Rs 85,000 By Cleaning Homes And Washing Dishes
China's emerging robot training industry is creating unusual job opportunities, with people earning money by performing household chores such as cleaning homes and washing dishes to train humanoid robots.
Human Training For Robots, A New Job
Technology is advancing rapidly in the world of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. However, teaching these machines basic human tasks is a massive challenge. With attempts to overcome this problem, a new sector of employment has been created, and many heated conversations have been started on social media.
What Is The Job Of Trainers?
This job involves training the AI technology that resembles humans. They must constantly train these devices. This includes wearing motion sensors, sensor bracelets and cameras on their heads. They must complete simple everyday tasks, such as folding clothes, cleaning utensils, tidying and cleaning tables according to what appears on the computer screen. All tasks completed will be stored as data and converted into a training set for robots in the future.
This Job Is Not That Easy!
With more announcements about these roles in China, many youths, unemployed people, seniors and inter-students are becoming more interested. They are offered a salary of 4,000-6,000 Yuan per month (around Rs 85,000). However, there is a large amount of mental and physical stress involved in this job. They must meet a target each day. Some days involve washing dishes and cleaning tables 200 times. They are constantly monitored and must follow quick instructions on a digital screen. However, some have stated on social media that training robots is like training little children.
Will Human Jobs Be Cut?
Many workers are complaining they are not getting paid a good salary for the effort they are putting in. The main risk of this sector is that robots are being trained to complete human tasks and in the future these robots will take away the jobs of the humans who trained them, one netizen expressed their concerns. Although at the moment technology is helping us with many things, this is a new example of how unpredictable jobs in the future can be.
Are Such Efforts Happening In India?
This is a big warning for other countries, especially India. Our country has a massive demand for labourers and domestic workers. There are crores of people working in these sectors. However, with the use of humanoid robots and AI, in the coming days these tasks may be completed by machines. This is expected to affect the domestic workers in our country.
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