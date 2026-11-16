As temperatures drop and winter approaches, it’s more important than ever to keep your immune system in good shape. The change of the seasons can bring changes in temperature, dry air and more opportunity for common infections like colds, coughs and flu.Good hygiene, physical activity and sleep are all important, but your daily diet also plays an important role in supporting your body’s natural defense system.

Adding nutrient dense foods to your meals can help provide key vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients that support immune function .There are many everyday ingredients that can help you stay healthy during the colder months including citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables, nuts, seeds and traditional Indian spices.

Here are some of the best immunity-supporting foods to include in your diet as winter approaches.